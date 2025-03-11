White recorded 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks over 36 minutes during Monday's 114-108 victory over the Jazz.

White embraced a bigger role in the playmaking department and thrived as the main floor general, delivering a double-double and ending just one assist away from matching his season-high mark in that output. White has been employed in a number of different roles this season and has thrived in each of them, making a reliable fantasy contributor due to his ability to chip in across the board. He's averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game since the end of the All-Star break.