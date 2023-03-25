White provided 22 points (7-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 120-95 win over the Pacers.

White scored 15 of his 22 points on the night from downtown and has drilled 10 of his last 19 attempts from deep (two games). He's totaled double figures in nine of his last 11 appearances, averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 32.1 minutes over this stretch.