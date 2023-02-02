White ended Wednesday's 139-96 victory over the Nets with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes.

This was White's second double-double of the season, and he was one of just two Celtics to clear 30 minutes Wednesday night due to the lopsided victory. White's fantasy value continues to rise in the absence of Marcus Smart (ankle), as he's averaging 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 2.4 triples over his last five games.