Celtics' Derrick White: Double-doubles in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White logged 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds, one steal and two blocks in 27 minutes of Thursday's 121-103 preseason win over Memphis.
White comfortably led the team in shot attempts Wednesday and handled the bulk of the playmaking reps as well. With the Celtics overhauling their roster over the summer, combined with Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury, White is set up to soak up a ton of usage this season in what could be a career-best campaign.
