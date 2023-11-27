White ended with 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-103 victory over the Hawks.

Jrue Holiday missed his second straight game due to an ankle issue, but he's believed to be day-to-day. White has upped his production in those two games, averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.0 turnovers. This was his first double-double of the season, and the three steals mark a new season high.