White (illness) is now questionable for Tuesday's game versus Denver.
Boston's initial injury report was clean, but White woke up under the weather. His late addition to the injury report does not bode well for his status, and the Celtics could turn to Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser to pick up some of the slack if White is unable to play.
