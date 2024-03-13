White chipped in 24 points (8-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Jazz.

White led a Boston lineup that shot 40.8 percent from behind the arc versus Utah's porous perimeter defense. With Jaylen Brown (back) and Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) both out, White was second on the team with 17 shot attempts. White also led Boston in point differential with a plus-15 rating and is now averaging an impressive 2.3 steals-plus-blocks per contest. The NBA-leading Celtics return home Thursday to face the Suns.