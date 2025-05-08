White closed Wednesday's 91-90 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 20 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 40 minutes.

After logging a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, White fell one board short of another double-double Wednesday. White averaged 12.6 field goal attempts per game during the regular season, but he's now taken at least 17 shots in back-to-back games. White tied for the team high in points and didn't commit a turnover.