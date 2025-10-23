White put up 25 points (7-20 FG, 4-13 3 Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 117-116 loss to the 76ers.

Wednesday was White's first taste of an expanded offensive role following the departures of Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horfod in the offseason and losing Jayson Tatum to an Achilles injury for virtually the entire regular season. Although the Celtics were unable to get the victory, White tied with Jaylen Brown in leading the team in points and assists. Fantasy managers should be able to expect this kind of heavy workload from White moving forward.