White provided 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the 76ers.

White shot 50.0 percent from the field and scored 12 of his 26 points from deep in this one. Tuesday's performance marked his best scoring night since Feb. 14, and his 20-point night since March 24. White continues to serve as support in the scoring column, but he's also recorded at least one block in 10 straight games.