White compiled 23 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's loss to the Raptors.

White started alongside Marcus Smart, ending as the leading scorer for the Celtics thanks to some efficient shooting. While he has been a savvy addition for the Celtics, his new role has not translated into fantasy production. Until Robert Williams returns from his knee injury, White could see a small bump in playing time, especially if the team opts to go small.