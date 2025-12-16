Celtics' Derrick White: Drops seaon-high 31 in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White supplied 31 points (10-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Pistons.
White bounced back from his 11-point showing against Milwaukee to the tune of 31 points, 10 field goals and five three-pointers. Although White can be a little streaky from the field, he has been more consistent shooting the ball as of recent, averaging 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 4.5 threes across 33.0 minutes in his last six appearances.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Quiet showing in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Drains six three-pointers in win•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Connects on five triples vs. LAL•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Returns Friday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Exits to locker room•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Near triple-double sans Brown•