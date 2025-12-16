White supplied 31 points (10-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 112-105 loss to the Pistons.

White bounced back from his 11-point showing against Milwaukee to the tune of 31 points, 10 field goals and five three-pointers. Although White can be a little streaky from the field, he has been more consistent shooting the ball as of recent, averaging 23.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.0 blocks and 4.5 threes across 33.0 minutes in his last six appearances.