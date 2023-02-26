White notched 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block across 25 minutes during Saturday's 110-107 victory over Philadelphia.

White played a significant role off the bench Saturday, knocking down three of four shot attempts for seven points in the first half before going 4-of-5 from the field over the final two quarters as the Celtics pulled out the win in the final seconds. The point guard missed only two shots on the night and has now scored at least 15 points in eight of his last nine contests. He's also knocked down at least two threes in five straight.