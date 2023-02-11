White ended Friday's 127-116 victory over Charlotte with 33 points (12-19 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes.

White was on fire in the win, connecting on eight triples en route to a season-high 33 points. After a shaky start to the season, White is rolling right now, putting up top-20 value in nine-category leagues over the past two weeks. he has scored double-digits in nine consecutive games, playing at least 30 minutes in seven of those games. He is a clear must-roster player, at least until Marcus Smart returns from his ankle injury. Beyond, that there is a chance he sticks as a 12-team asset, thanks to his ability to contribute across multiple categories.