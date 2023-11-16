White notched 27 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 win over Philadelphia.

White took on a more significant role on offense since Jaylen Brown (illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) were absent Wednesday, and he responded by delivering his second-best scoring mark of the campaign. He should regress to a secondary role on offense when the Celtics are at full strength. Still, even in that scenario, he offers enough value to be an asset in most formats due to his versatility and strong shooting percentages.