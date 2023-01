White has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Hornets with a neck sprain.

White suffered the injury early in the game following a collision with teammate Marcus Smart. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power, but the Celtics won't have White check back into the contest. White, who finishes Saturday's game with eight points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt) in four minutes, will turn his focus to getting ready for Monday's rematch with the Hornets in Charlotte.