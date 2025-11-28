Celtics' Derrick White: Expected to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (calf) is probable for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
It's worth noting that Saturday is the front end of a back-to-back, so White could be back on Sunday's injury report as well. The star guard has averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest in 18 games this season.
