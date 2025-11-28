White (calf) is probable for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

It's worth noting that Saturday is the front end of a back-to-back, so White could be back on Sunday's injury report as well. The star guard has averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest in 18 games this season.