Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

White (neck) is expected to play in the postseason.

White missed two of Boston's final three regular-season games, first due to an ankle issue and then a minor neck sprain. Across 76 regular-season appearances, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals in 33.9 minutes per game.

More News