White produced 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 127-123 loss to the Thunder.

This off-season, White was expected to have a minor role on offense in a scheme driven by superstars such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis. But despite expectatins, he has carved out a prominent role and continues to make a significant impact on both ends of the court. The veteran guad has now scored 15 or more points in eight consecutive appearances, a span in which he's averaging 21.8 points per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range.