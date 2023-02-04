White closed Friday's 106-94 loss to the Suns with 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes.

The Celtics didn't have a good performance and suffered a defeat Friday, but White continues to play at a high level regardless of the role he receives from the coaching staff. He's on a solid run of six straight games scoring 10 or more points, putting up 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 42.4 percent from deep in that span. He's quietly emerging as a reliable two-way threat for the Celtics.