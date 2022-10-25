White ended with five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound and four assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-102 loss to the Bulls.

After exploding for 27 points (10-17 FG) against the Magic on Saturday, White fell flat in Monday's loss to the Bulls. Across four games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists, but his production has been sporadic to start the season, making him a risky fantasy option moving forward.