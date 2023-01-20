White accumulated one point (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 overtime win over Golden State.

White moved back to the bench with Jaylen Brown cleared for his return, and his results were unappealing, to say the least. Not only did he log fewer than 20 minutes for the first time since Dec. 12 -- aside from an early exit due to a neck issue on Jan. 14 -- but White also failed to convert a shot from the field for just the second time this season. White held some fantasy value as a starter, but a reduced bench role moving forward would undoubtedly shorten the list of rosters he's worthy of being on.