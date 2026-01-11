White recorded 29 points (11-26 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 42 minutes in Saturday's 100-95 loss to the Spurs.

The Celtics came up short in this game after the Spurs had an incredible scoring run in the final minutes, but White was Boston's best player by a wide margin. He finished just one board shy of a double-double, but he also recorded at least two tallies in each of the five major categories. This was the seventh time this season that he achieved that impressive feat.