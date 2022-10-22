White chipped in 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 25 minutes during Friday's 111-104 victory over Miami.
White posted his first double-digit outing of the year in Friday's victory, finishing as one of four Celtics in double figures. After recording just two points in Tuesday's season opener, White bounced back against Miami while also hauling in a team-high-tying seven rebounds.
