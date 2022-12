White chipped in nine points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Monday's 116-110 win at Toronto.

White delivered yet another useful, all-around performance. This is the sixth game (out of 28) in which White has dished five or more dimes. He's also averaging 1.5 steals-plus-blocks per contest. The Celtics continue their road trip Wednesday night in Phoenix.