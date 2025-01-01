White accumulated 16 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 125-71 victory over Toronto.

White continues to make his mark on the defensive end of the floor for the Celtics. The veteran guard recorded four blocks against Toronto, helping him maintain a career-high 1.2 per game in that category. White is also averaging a career-high 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game this season.