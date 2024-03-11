White (hand) is available for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Jrue Holiday (knee) has been downgraded to out and will join Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) on the sidelines, but White, Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (back) have all been cleared to suit up. Since the All-Star break, White has averaged 11.8 points, 6.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals in 31.8 minutes over eight appearances.