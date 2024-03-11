White (hand) is listed as questionable for Monday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

The entire Celtics' starting lineup is listed as questionable except for Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), who has already been ruled out. Thus, if White is unable to get the green light, the likes of Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Jaden Springer could potentially see increased workloads. More light should be shed on White's status after he tests out his hand closer to tipoff.