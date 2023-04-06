White had 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 97-93 victory over the Raptors.
White didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still scored in double digits for the third game in a row, and for the eighth time across his last 10 contests. He's averaging 15.9 points while shooting 46.4 percent from the field in that span.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Drops 26 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Nears double-double as starter•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Does damage from three•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Posts 20-point double-double•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Notches team-high seven assists•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Pedestrian production in 2OT loss•