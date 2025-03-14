White (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Heat, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

White popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a left knee contusion. He's been cleared to play Friday and should have a prominent role in the Celtics' offense due to Jaylen Brown (knee) being ruled out. White has shot 44.5 percent from three on 10.0 3PA/G since the All-Star break, and over that span he has averaged 19.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks over 34.4 minutes per game.