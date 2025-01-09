White (illness) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Kings.
White will return to action Friday after missing Boston's previous contest due to an illness. White is averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 blocks in 34.0 minutes across his last 10 outings.
