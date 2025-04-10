White (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
White is set to play Friday after missing Boston's previous contest due to a left ankle issue. However, with the Celtics already locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference, it wouldn't be surprising for their starters to play reduced minutes.
