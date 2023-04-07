White (ankle) will play in Friday's game versus the Raptors, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
White has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday due to a left ankle sprain. With Marcus Smart (neck) and Malcolm Brogdon (back) out, White should be in store for a heavy workload against Toronto.
