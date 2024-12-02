White (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Heat, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

White and Jayson Tatum (knee) have been upgraded to available, but Jaylen Brown (illness) remains questionable, while Sam Hauser (personal), Jrue Holiday (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (knee/rest) and Al Horford (toe/rest) have all been ruled out. Despite missing his first game of the season Sunday, White isn't expected to have any restrictions during the second half of Boston's back-to-back set. Across 14 November contests, White averaged 18.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.