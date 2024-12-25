White (hamstring) will play Wednesday versus Philadelphia, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
White will suit up for a 10th consecutive contest despite dealing with right hamstring soreness Wednesday. Jrue Holiday (shoulder) is inactive, leaving White and Payton Pritchard as likely starters in Boston's backcourt.
