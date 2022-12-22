White chipped in two points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Pacers.

Although White failed to convert any of his field-goal attempts during Wednesday's loss, he posted his third-highest rebound total of the season. He's started eight of 10 games to begin the month but has shot just 25.8 percent from the floor and has averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 24.0 minutes per game during that time.