White finished Monday's 116-108 victory over the Bucks with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 34 minutes.

Boston turned to White over Grant Williams throughout the fourth quarter, resulting in outscoring Milwaukee by 15. White can't be counted on for more offensive contribution than Monday's line, but the 27-year-old is an elite defender and excels at drawing fouls. He's likely to see a similarly large role in Game 5 on Wednesday.