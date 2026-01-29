White ended with 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 loss to Atlanta.

The Celtics came out lifeless Wednesday evening, scoring just 18 points on 6-of-20 shooting through the first quarter of action, which accounted for their lowest-scoring first quarter this season. White was scoreless in that first frame, opened the game with four straight misses and just never found his footing offensively. This was the Celtics' first double-digit defeat since Dec. 11 in Milwaukee, but they'll look to right the ship Friday versus Sacramento.