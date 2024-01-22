White closed with 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-107 win over Houston.

White has scored at least 20 points in his last three outings, and he is embracing a more prominent role on offense despite regularly sharing the court with ball-dominant players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and even Kristaps Porzingis. White has been particularly dangerous from deep, hitting three or more shots from beyond the arc in his last four outings.