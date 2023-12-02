White chipped in 21 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 125-119 victory over the 76ers.

Jayson Tatum almost certainly would have led the Celtics in scoring on the night but he got ejected in the third quarter, and White's 21 points would up tying him for Boston's high-water mark. The former Spur has scored in double digits in eight straight games, averaging 16.1 points, 5.8 assists, 4.0 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch as he shows signs of putting together a career-best campaign.