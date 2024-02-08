White finished Wednesday's 125-117 victory over the Hawks with 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes.

With Jrue Holiday (elbow) unavailable, White put together a strong all-around performance and recorded his highest assist total since Dec. 29. Over the last 10 games, the 29-year-old guard is averaging 15.4 points, 4.2 boards, 4.2 assists, 3.0 threes, 1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals as he marches toward a career-best campaign.