White accumulated 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 129-124 victory over Indiana.

After shooting just 30.4 percent on field-goal attempts over the prior four games while averaging 10.0 points a contest, White may have shaken off his mini-slump Tuesday. The 29-year-old guard remains on track for a career-best campaign, but his numbers did take a step back in January as he produced 13.6 points, 4.1 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.1 blocks over 15 games.