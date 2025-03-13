White is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Heat due to a left knee contusion, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
White is in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 27 due to a left knee injury. If White is ultimately downgraded to out, Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are candidates to receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Dishes out 10 dimes•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Cleared to return Thursday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Probable to return Thursday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Exits to locker room Thursday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Erupts for season-high 41 points•