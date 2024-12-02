White (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against Miami, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out Sunday's game against the Cavaliers with an injury he picked up Friday, White remains day-to-day. Jrue Holiday (knee) has been ruled out for maintenance, while Jayson Tatum (knee) and Jaylen Brown (illness) are questionable. White could be looking at heavy usage if he gets the green light to suit up.