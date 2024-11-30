White (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

White left Friday's win over the Bulls midway through the third quarter and didn't return, although the questionable tag ahead of Sunday's matchup suggests the shooting guard avoided a serious injury. If White can't go Sunday, then Payton Pritchard would be an obvious candidate to see more minutes. That said, the Celtics could be extremely depleted in the backcourt since Jrue Holiday (groin) is also questionable.