White is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a left ankle sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

White hasn't missed a game since Nov. 20, and this is the first time he's landed on the injury report since late November. Jrue Holiday (elbow) and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) are also questionable, so Boston may be shorthanded versus San Antonio, which would likely thrust Sam Hauser and Payton Pritchard into increased roles.