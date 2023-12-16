White produced 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and four steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 128-111 victory over the Magic.

White has been outstanding in a secondary role in the Celtics' offensive scheme, and while his streak of games with 10 or more points has reached 13 contests, he's also delivering value with his contributions in other categories, mainly assists and steals. On that note, he ended just two dimes shy of recording a double-double, and the four steals were a season-high mark for him. White is averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game over his last 10 contests.