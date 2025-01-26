White amassed 23 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 win over the Mavericks.

White played through a recent knee concern, scoring at least 20 points for the third time in the past five games. Although his scoring numbers have been serviceable in those three games, it has been the remaining games where the issues have arisen. He has scored single digits in five of the past nine games. He has shot a woeful 36.7 percent from the field over the previous two weeks, a number that should turn around sooner rather than later.