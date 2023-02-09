White finished Wednesday's 106-99 win over the 76ers with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 38 minutes.

White stepped his game up when Jaylen Brown departed the contest with a facial fracture, and he delivered another excellent scoring performance. The former Spurs guard has now scored in double digits in eight games in a row while surpassing the 15-point plateau in each of the last three, and he's averaging 17.3 points while shooting 44.2 percent from deep in that eight-game stretch.