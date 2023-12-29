White chipped in 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime win over the Pistons.

White's career year keeps rolling, as he was excellent Thursday, stepping up in the absence of Jaylen Brown (back). White has scored in double digits and recorded at least one block in each of the past seven games -- a stretch where he's averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals. The last time White scored single-digit points was Nov. 13.